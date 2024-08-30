Victor Osimhen and his girlfriend are set to move to a new base as the Nigerian international closes in on Al Ahli transfer

The 25-year-old is set to reject Chelsea's offer for a move to Saudi Arabia as the transfer window closes on Friday night

Osimhen met Stefanie Ladewig, who is a German model, during his days in the Bundesliga, and their relationship continues to evolve

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who is in a relationship with Stefanie Ladewig, is closing in on his transfer to Saudi club Al Ahli.

The embattled Napoli striker is poised to leave the Italian club before the summer transfer window shuts on Friday night, August 30.

Sky Sports reports that Al Ahli are set to sign the striker after the Saudi Pro League outfit agreed to a £67.3million fee with the Italian club.

Victor Osimhen is in a relationship with German influencer Stefanie Ladewig. Photo: Pier Marco Tacca.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda earlier insisted "he still has so much to do in Europe" but it seems the wage bill looks too good to be rejected.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Should the deal be completed, Osimhen and his partner will move to the Gulf state.

Is Victor Osimhen married?

The Super Eagles star is not officially married, but he has been in a relationship with Stefanie Ladewig for some time now.

Their union has since evolved into a family unit following the arrival of their daughter, Hailey True, in 2022.

It was gathered that the pair met during the footballer's time at German Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

The love birds have always tried to keep their relationship private, but the striker stepped onto the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with his family to celebrate Napoli's league title last year.

Footage showed the moment the striker emerged from the tunnel with his daughter as he celebrated the prestigious title.

Osimhen also showed off his girlfriend at the Gran Gala del Calcio Awards in Milan in December 2023.

In January 2024, Ladewig was pictured in the stands during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where Nigeria finished as runners-up.

Who is Stefanie Ladewig

Ladewig is a German social media influencer of Cameroonian heritage, a cheerleader and model born on September 13, 2000.

Her father is German, while her mother is from Cameroon.

According to Not Just OK, Stefanie Kim Ladewig captivates her audience with an unparalleled passion for fashion, as evidenced by her captivating Instagram uploads.

She has carved a niche for herself as she consistently makes impactful fashion statements with her impeccably curated ensembles.

Boniface hails Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface hailed his international teammate, Victor Osimhen, who is desperate to leave Napoli this summer.

English Premier League club Chelsea and Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli are making efforts to sign the striker before the close of the transfer window.

In July, Osimhen tendered his transfer request at Napoli, opening up the chance for clubs to submit offers.

Source: Legit.ng