Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli have an agreement with Napoli for the transfer of Victor Osimhen

The African Footballer of the Year will move to Saudi Arabia if Chelsea can't agree a deal with him

Some top African stars have moved to the Middle East this season, including Osimhen’s compatriot

The saga over Victor Osimhen’s future will have a definitive end today as Al-Ahli and Chelsea keep working to secure the services of the Napoli forward.

Al-Ahli has an agreement with Napoli over a fee between €75-80 million, and they also have a personal terms agreement with the player on a yearly salary worth €25- 30 million, but a final go-ahead has yet to arrive.

Victor Osimhen is expected to decide his future today between Al-Ahli and Chelsea. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

If he moves to Saudi Arabia, he will become the latest African footballer to leave Europe and join the Middle East league, as noted by Football365.

Africans who moved to Saudi Arabia

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

After one season, the Gabonese striker left Olympique Marseille as new manager Roberto De Zerbi wanted a younger squad. According to Goal, Aubameyang moved to Al Qadsiah for £7.5mil. He will reportedly earn a €20mil per season.

2. William Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender Troost-Ekong left Greek side PAOK after just one season and moved to newly-promoted Saudi Arabian club Al-Kholood. His former club will receive €1.2m while the details of his salary was not disclosed.

3. Houssem Aouar

The Algerian attacker failed to hit the heights at AS Roma after joining from Lyon. He was shipped out by new boss Daniele De Rossi, who had taken over from Jose Mourinho. He joined Al-Ittihad in a deal that earned the Italians €12mil.

4. Jean Michael Seri

Ivory Coast’s AFCON 2023 winning member Jean Michael Seri left Hull City last week to join Saudi club Al Orobah. The former Fulham midfielder was once a highly sought-after player in Europe. At 33, he joins the Saudi train.

Al-Ahli deals Chelsea double blow

Legit.ng reported that Al-Ahli dealt Chelsea a double blow after reports emerged that they have agreed a deal to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney for £36 million.

The news came after they reached an agreement with Napoli for Osimhen, putting themselves in control of two players wanted by Chelsea. The Nigerian has yet to give a green light.

