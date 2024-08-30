Victor Osimhen Deadline Day Move to Chelsea Hijacked As Club Offers Lucrative Wages
Al-Ahli have reportedly reached an agreement with Napoli over the transfer of Victor Osimhen
He initially gave preference to staying in Europe despite receiving a massive offer from Al-Ahli
Reports in Italy claimed the striker will now be heading to Al-Ahli if he gives the green light
Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have reportedly reached an agreement with Napoli over the transfer of Victor Osimhen, subject to the player agreeing to the move.
Osimhen’s future decision has dragged on all summer, with a decision finally expected today on the summer transfer window deadline day for European clubs.
Paris Saint-Germain were first in line for his signature early in the summer and agreed personal terms but withdrew after failing to reach an agreement over a fee with Napoli.
Chelsea and Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli are the two clubs left in active pursuit of the Nigerian forward whose replacement, Romelu Lukaku, has already been signed.
Al-Ahli hijack Chelsea's move for Osimhen
According to Sky Italia, the Nigerian has yet to give the green light to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, with Chelsea representatives negotiating with him overnight.
The club offered him a salary of €40mil per season and a four-year contract with a release clause of about €50mil, which will become active in 2025 to ensure he can return to Europe. The Nigerian still holds the final green light.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reported Chelsea making an offer to Napoli last night, corroborated the story, reporting the figure to be around €75-80mil.
Last night, the Blues sent an offer of a loan with the obligation to buy for an undisclosed fee as they continue working towards reaching a personal terms agreement with the player.
Nigerian players hopeful of moves
Legit.ng reported on four Nigerian players who could change clubs before the summer transfer window deadline day on August 30, including Ademola Lookman.
Victor Osimhen, the reigning African Footballer of the Year and the most sought-after forward in the world is still hopeful of leaving Napoli, with Saudi Arabia now looking as the likely destination.
