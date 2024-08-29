Victor Osimhen remains linked to numerous clubs as the summer transfer window nears its close

The marquee Nigerian forward appears keen on a deal to join Premier League powerhouse Chelsea

A report detailing that the forward has issued an ultimatum to the West London club has recently surfaced

Victor Osimhen seems eager to put an end to the speculation surrounding his immediate future as the transfer window draws to a close.

Throughout the summer, the Nigerian forward has been at the centre of intense transfer discussions, with several top clubs, including Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, reportedly showing interest in the Napoli star.

Victor Osimhen during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and Juventus FC at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on 3 March 2024. Image: Franco Romano.

Source: Getty Images

However, as the transfer deadline approaches, interest from the Saudi Pro League and Chelsea appears to have intensified.

Osimhen, who is reportedly keen to leave Napoli, particularly after Romelu Lukaku’s arrival, has issued an ultimatum to Chelsea regarding a potential transfer.

Osimhen issues Chelsea ultimatum

According to a report courtesy of transfer expert, Sacha Tavolieri, the 25-year-old striker has prioritized a move to Chelsea, but only if he can agree on personal terms within the next 24 hours.

If negotiations with Chelsea fail to progress, Osimhen will consider Al-Ahli's staggering €120 million wage offer, which he would earn over the next four years.

Currently excluded from Napoli’s first-team setup, Osimhen is expected to leave the Italian Serie A club in the coming days.

The Nigerian forward, who joined the Partenopei in the summer of 2020, has contributed over 85 goals during his four-year tenure with the Naples club, according to data courtesy of FotMob.

Ideye advises Osimhen

Amid the growing transfer interest in Osimhen, former Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye, has suggested that the forward should consider a temporary move to the Saudi Pro League.

As previously reported by Legit.ng, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner expressed on social media that, if given the choice, he would prefer the combative striker join a Saudi club for a two-year stint before making a return to any of Europe’s elite clubs.

Ideye also pointed out that Osimhen's agents might be contributing to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the forward.

