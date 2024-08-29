The NFF appointed German manager Bruno Labbadia as the new Super Eagles' head coach

The former Stuttgart boss will take charge of the games against Rwanda and Benin Republic

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has issued a message of warning to his compatriot

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has issued a warning message to his compatriot and new manager Bruno Labbadia, who was appointed the new boss.

The NFF announced Labbadia’s appointment in the early hours of Tuesday. It has been nearly three months since the team was without a lead after Finidi George’s resignation.

Bruno Labbadia will take charge of his first Super Eagles match against Benin Republic on September 7, 2024. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

His appointment came as a shock to Nigerians after the country's football federation kept it a secret. Herve Renard and Janne Andersson are the two known names.

Initial reports suggest Andersson will take over after supposedly reaching an agreement with the federation. French manager Herve Renard was ruled out due to his wage demands.

Rohr warns Bruno Labbadia

Former boss Rohr, who is now the head coach of the Benin Republic national team, has issued a warning to his compatriot that Nigeria is different from his previous work experiences.

The Franco-German hailed the former VfB Stuttgart manager and subtly informed him about how the country fans could be.

"He's a very good coach, I hope he's well treated by the NFF and Nigerian fans. He has very good experience in the Bundesliga, hope he quickly finds his way in Nigeria, which is a different environment,” he said, as quoted by OwnGoal Nigeria.

“I wish him all the best, but not against us (Benin),” he added.

Labbadia’s first match in charge of the Eagles will be against Rohr’s Benin Republic in the AFCON 2025 qualifier. As published on NFF’s social media, he has named his first squad, including a return for Victor Osimhen, who hasn't played since AFCON 2023.

Rohr points at the Super Eagles’ problem

Legit.ng reported that Rohr highlighted the Super Eagles’ problem after guiding the Benin Republic to a 2-1 win over Nigeria in the World Cup qualifier match.

The Franco-German manager claimed the team is struggling due to the new players who have yet to settle in, so they are still playing with the players he had.

