The Nigeria Football Federation recently announced the appointment of Bruno Labbadia as coach of the Super Eagles

The German tactician is saddled with the responsibility of qualifying Nigeria for both the World Cup and the AFCON

A former Nigerian striker has expressed concern over the football federation’s appointment of the 58-year-old coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has recently announced the appointment of Bruno Labbadia as the new coach of the Super Eagles.

The 58-year-old German has been tasked with leading Nigeria to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and reviving a faltering FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Bruno Labbadia during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart at Red Bull Arena on January 27, 2023. Image: Marco Steinbrenner.

Source: Getty Images

However, Labbadia's appointment has sparked a divided reaction within the footballing community. While some are relieved to see the Super Eagles finally have a manager, others are concerned about the suitability of Labbadia, given the team's current precarious position.

One notable critic is former Super Eagles attacker, Peter Ijeh. The 47-year-old has questioned what assurances Labbadia's appointment will bring in terms of success for the Nigerian team.

Ijeh speaks on Labbadia’s appointment

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, the former Nigerian striker expressed his dissatisfaction with the appointment of the German tactician.

The former Malmö FF star emphasised that hiring a foreign coach might not be the best decision, especially given the extensive discussions surrounding the Super Eagles’ coaching situation.

"Every coach has their strengths and weaknesses. No coach is 100% perfect, which is why two teams can use the same formation but execute it differently based on the coach’s philosophy," he said.

"Regarding whether the recruitment was worth it, I ask myself what guarantees we have for winning the remaining six matches. And what about the other teams? Will they simply concede? I believe the NFF's technical department should have developed both short-term and long-term plans for the Super Eagles. Announcing a new coach just 10 days before a fixture is not ideal. Preparations should have started weeks ago."

According to the communiqué published by the NFF, the 58-year-old is expected to take charge of the Super Eagles for the upcoming fixture against the Republic of Benin, ahead of the next qualification clash against Rwanda.

