The Nigeria Football Federation recently appointed Bruno Labbadia as coach of the Super Eagles

The 58-year-old was, however, appointed without disclosing members of his backroom staff to the public

A report detailing that the former Bayer Leverkusen manager has drawn up a shortlist for an assistant has surfaced

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has finally concluded its long search for a permanent manager for the Super Eagles with the appointment of Bruno Labbadia.

The 58-year-old tactician, who brings a wealth of experience from various levels of German football, is set to take charge of the Nigerian team during the upcoming international window.

However, despite mixed reactions surrounding Labbadia's appointment, one noticeable aspect of his hiring is the absence of any backroom staff.

The NFF's announcement, detailed in a brief communiqué, provided a summary of the veteran coach's career and outlined when he is expected to begin his tenure with the Nigerian team, but it made no mention of an assistant manager.

Amid growing concerns among fans about who will assist the new manager, reports have emerged suggesting that Labbadia has drafted a shortlist of candidates for the role.

Labbadia drafts assistants shortlist

According to a report from BSN Sport, the veteran German coach has compiled a shortlist of three candidates for the role of assistant manager.

The report reveals that Labbadia has focused exclusively on foreign coaches, with Turkish tactician Erdinç Sözer and German Olaf Janßen and Bernhard Trares all on the list.

The report concludes that Labbadia is expected to select his first assistant coach from these three candidates.

Labbadia is anticipated to make his managerial debut with the Super Eagles in a match against the Republic of Benin, before leading the team to Kigali to face Rwanda in the second round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco.

