Raheem Sterling looks set to bring an end to his two-year stint at the West London club, Chelsea

Head coach, Enzo Maresca, has been vocal about his stance on the versatile England attacker's future

The reason why Chelsea is desperate to sell the former Manchester City star has recently surfaced

Raheem Sterling's days at Chelsea are all but over with the commencement of the new season.

The England forward, who had made a name for himself across the Premier League, found himself left out of Chelsea's opening day squad list for the clash against Manchester City—a decision that head coach, Enzo Maresca, dubbed "technical."

Raheem Sterling during the pre-season friendly between Chelsea and FC Internazionale at Stamford Bridge on August 11, 2024. Image: James Gill.

Source: Getty Images

The 29-year-old, who issued a statement through his representatives after being left out, faced further disappointment when he was excluded from Chelsea's squad for their UEFA Europa Conference League match against Servette.

Sterling's jersey number handed to Neto

Further adding salt to the wound, Sterling's jersey number seven was handed over to new signing, Pedro Neto, who had previously debuted with the number 19.

However, with it appearing certain that Sterling's time at Stamford Bridge is over, the reason why the forward is being forced out of the club has surfaced.

Why Sterling is being forced out of Chelsea

According to a recent report from Sky Sports transfer expert, Kaveh Solhekol, Raheem Sterling's current contract with Chelsea does not include a clause for a pay reduction if the club fails to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The former Liverpool forward is reportedly earning around £300,000 per week, a salary that is set to continue for the remaining three years of his contract.

Chelsea has missed out on qualifying for Europe’s premier competition for two consecutive seasons, and their revenue is falling short of expectations.

Sterling is expected to leave the West London club before the summer transfer window closes, with significant interest from Saudi Arabia. However, it is reported that the forward prefers to continue playing in the Premier League.

Academy graduates forced out of Chelsea

Legit.ng has compiled a list of academy graduates who have been forced out of Chelsea in recent seasons.

This list comes in light of Conor Gallagher’s forced exit to La Liga powerhouse Atletico Madrid.

The 24-year-old was transferred for a fee in the region of €40 million.

Source: Legit.ng