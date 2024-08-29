Pep Guardiola continued his impressive reign as Manchester City manager with a win against Ipswich Town

The 53-year-old witnessed his side climb to the summit of the Premier League table with the win against the new boys

A report detailing the Spanish tactician handing special gifts to staff at Manchester City has recently surfaced

Pep Guardiola has frequently found himself in the spotlight for various reasons, and this time, it's for his generosity.

The 53-year-old, who has achieved remarkable success throughout his long coaching career, recently led his team to the top of the Premier League with a convincing win over Ipswich Town.

Manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, celebrates with the trophy following his team's victory during the 2024 FA Community Shield match against Manchester United. Image: Eddie Keog.

Source: Getty Images

The defending Premier League champions, who secured a record-breaking fourth consecutive title, effortlessly dispatched Ipswich, with star forward Erling Haaland netting a hat-trick and captain Kevin De Bruyne delivering a stellar performance.

While the Cityzens' dominant display had heralded the scene of the night, it was Guardiola's gesture a few days later that stole the spotlight from his team's impressive performance.

According to a report from BBC Sports, the Spanish coach gave a special gift to the staff members at Manchester City.

Guardiola hands special gift to City staff

According to the report, the former Barcelona manager gifted each member of the first-team staff working in the first-team building at the City Football Academy within the Etihad campus £10,000.

The entire sum was personally provided by Guardiola, with many staff members, including the kit men, physios, and security personnel, among the recipients of this generous gift.

Guardiola frequently uses his press conferences to acknowledge the contributions of those working behind the scenes, recognizing their crucial role in the remarkable success his team has achieved since he took over as manager.

Since joining Manchester City in the summer of 2016, Guardiola has amassed an impressive collection of titles, including an unprecedented treble that secured the club's first-ever UEFA Champions League crown, according to data from Fotmob.

