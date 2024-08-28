Victor Osimhen’s future remains a major subject of transfer speculation as the summer window comes to a close

The Napoli star has been attracting interest from clubs both within and outside European football

A report has surfaced of a Saudi Professional League side looking to relaunch a bid for the striker

Victor Osimhen continues to court transfer interest within and outside of Europe’s footballing space.

The combative forward appears poised to depart Napoli this summer, especially with the imminent arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Swirling reports have detailed transfer interest from Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Saudi Professional League outfit, Al Ahli.

However, while Osimhen has yet to make a decision on which club he will be joining this summer, a report has surfaced detailing that Al Ahli is looking to make an improved offer for the forward."

Ah Ahli makes an improved offer for Osimhen

According to a recent report by Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, the Saudi club after initially offering a fee between €65 and €70 million for Osimhen, is now preparing an improved offer for both Napoli and the forward.

This move comes after Osimhen reportedly rejected the club’s initial offer. It also appears to be a response to reports from transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, indicating that Chelsea is engaged in ongoing talks with the striker's representatives.

Additionally, the Nigerian forward has been excluded from Napoli’s first-team setup, particularly following the appointment of Antonio Conte as manager.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, Osimhen has been involved in over 85 goals for Napoli since joining the Serie A outfit in 2020.

Ideye advises Osimhen

Amid the growing transfer interest in Osimhen, former Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye, has suggested that the forward should consider a temporary move to the Saudi Pro League.

As previously reported by Legit.ng, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner expressed on social media that, if given the choice, he would prefer the combative striker join a Saudi club for a two-year stint before making a return to any of Europe’s elite clubs.

Ideye also pointed out that Osimhen's agents might be contributing to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the future of the forward.

