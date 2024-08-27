The Nigeria Football Federation has announced the squad list for the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman spearhead the 23-player list published by the football federation

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to kick off their 2025 qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the Super Eagles squad list for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The 23-player list announced by the federation features a group of players who have grown to become integral parts of the national team in recent years.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny stadium on June 10, 2024. Image: Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

According to the communiqué published by the federation, the list is spearheaded by the return of captain William Troost-Ekong, who comes back following a lengthy injury layoff.

The 2023 AFCON Most Valuable Player is joined by Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, alongside Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The list also features a return for Bendel Insurance shot-stopper Amas Obasogie, while Nottingham Forest duo Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi, alonsgide Moses Simon also make a return to the team after missing out on the previous international window.

Super Eagles squad list

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahçe SK, Turkey); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC, Italy); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)

According to data courtesy of FotMob, the senior men’s national team, who clinched silver at the 2023 edition of the showpiece, will kick off their qualification campaign with a home fixture against the Republic of Benin before travelling to Kigali to face the Amavubi of Rwanda on September 10.

The Super Eagles have also recently appointed a new manager, Bruno Labbadia.

Key things to know about coach Labbadia

Legit.ng in another report compiled key details to know about the Super Eagles’ new coach.

The NFF recently announced that coach Labbadia will be in charge of the men’s national team in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualification fixtures against the Republic of Benin and the Rwandan national team.

Source: Legit.ng