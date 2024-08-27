The coaching situation of the Super Eagles continues to stir significant conversations among fans

The Nigeria Football Federation has announced the appointment of Bruno Labbadia as the team's new manager

Legit.ng shifts the spotlight to a flurry of reasons why the German may not be the ideal coach to lead the Super Eagles

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the appointment of Bruno Labbadia as coach of the Super Eagles in the early hours of Tuesday.

This decision concludes a search that lasted over a month for a suitable tactician to lead the team.

However, the appointment has sparked a wave of mixed reactions among fans and pundits alike.

Coach Bruno Labbadia during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart at Red Bull Arena on January 27, 2023. Image: Marco Steinbrenner.

Source: Getty Images

These reactions are not without merit, particularly given the manner in which the NFF handled the announcement.

It’s also worth noting that this will be Labbadia’s first foray into national team management, a detail that starkly contrasts with the criteria outlined by the NFF in their search for a new manager.

Nonetheless, in the aftermath of the appointment of coach Labbadia, Legit.ng explores reasons why he may not be the ideal coach to lead the Super Eagles.

Reason Labbadia may not be the ideal coach for Nigeria

Zero national team experience

While coach Labbadia boasts an extensive coaching career spanning over two decades, the German tactician lacks any experience in managing a national team.

His appointment stands in stark contrast to the key requirement outlined in the NFF's search for the role, which emphasised the need for significant experience in coaching within the African continent.

To date, all of Labbadia's managerial roles have been with club teams in the German football system.

Unsavoury history of sacks

While coach Labbadia will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the Bundesliga’s finest forwards, his coaching career has not mirrored that same level of success.

In stark contrast to his highly successful playing career, Labbadia’s venture into management has been marked by numerous dismissals and short stints.

According to data from SofaScore, Labbadia's longest tenure as a coach was with Darmstadt 98, where he was in charge from July 2003 to June 2006. Aside from this, the 58-year-old has rarely remained at any club for more than a year.

Trophyless managerial career

Another unfortunate blemish on Coach Labbadia’s career is his lack of trophies. Since taking the coaching reins at Darmstadt 98 in 2003, the veteran tactician has yet to experience any title success.

The closest the German coach came to a significant achievement was a sixth-place finish with Stuttgart in the 2011/12 season.

Key things to know about coach Labbadia

