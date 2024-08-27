The Nigeria Football Federation recently confirmed the appointment of Bruno Labbadia as coach of the Super Eagles

The 58-year-old is poised to lead the senior men's national team in the upcoming 2025 AFCON qualification fixtures

An interview in which the former VfL Wolfsburg manager shared his thoughts on Victor Osimhen has recently resurfaced

The Super Eagles finally have a permanent head coach, following the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) announcement of Bruno Labbadia's appointment.

The 58-year-old, who brings extensive experience from various levels of German football, is tasked with leading the Nigerian team to secure a spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the Americas.

Amid the mixed reactions to the appointment of the German tactician, a recent interview with Labbadia discussing how to best utilise Victor Osimhen has resurfaced.

When Labbadia spoke about Osimhen

In an interview reported by OwnGoalNigeria, the newly appointed Super Eagles coach, expressed his admiration for the Nigerian forward, who had recently transferred from VfL Wolfsburg to Napoli.

Labbadia spoke highly of Osimhen, often referring to him as a classic centre forward.

The German tactician praised the adaptable nature of the combative striker, saying,

“When he has the ball at his feet, he is very strong in one-on-one situations, and he excels at running with the ball to free up his teammates.”

He continued, “Osimhen knows how to adjust to any situation and always gives his all for the team. He’s the perfect centre-forward, a true number nine. Not only that, but he also played on the wing for me in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

He’s young and fast, but it’s in front of goal where he truly makes a difference, with his natural flair for scoring.”

Osimhen has certainly lived up to the high praise from the German tactician, with his value soaring to new heights following his transfer to Napoli.

The 25-year-old, currently valued at over €105 million according to FotMob, is expected to play an integral role in the new manager’s setup for the Nigerian national team.

Key things to know about coach Labbadia

