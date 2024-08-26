The transfer future of Victor Osimhen continues to generate significant conversation as the close of the transfer window nears

Swirling reports of Chelsea being heavily linked with the Nigerian forward have continued to make headlines

A report has surfaced that the Premier League outfit is considering a transfer for a Juventus attacker as an alternative to Osimhen

Chelsea's pursuit of Victor Osimhen seems to have encountered a setback, with reports suggesting that a deal may be on the verge of collapsing.

The star forward, who is expected to leave Napoli this summer, has attracted interest from numerous clubs both within Europe and beyond.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League club, Al Ahli, has submitted an offer to Napoli for Osimhen. However, an agreement with the player has not yet been reached.

In the midst of discussions about the Saudi offer, reports have emerged indicating that Chelsea is considering an alternative option in the form of a Juventus forward.

Chelsea eyes Juventus attacker?

According to a report from the UK Sun, Enzo Maresca's team is exploring alternative options, including Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa.

The 26-year-old is expected to command a transfer fee of around €15 million, particularly following his exclusion from the current Juventus first team under new manager Thiago Motta.

Chiesa has struggled with injuries in recent years, most notably an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury.

However, Chiesa offers Chelsea considerable versatility in attack, capable of also playing as a centre forward.

It is important to note that despite these developments, reports indicate that Chelsea remains interested in securing an outright centre forward, leaving the possibility of a move for Osimhen still on the table.

