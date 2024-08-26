The immediate future of Victor Osimhen continues to stir significant conversations as the transfer window nears its end

The Nigerian forward appears all but certain to depart Italian Serie A powerhouse, SSC Napoli, this summer window

A report has surfaced of the 2022/23 Italian League winners agreeing on a deal with a Saudi club for the 25-year-old

Victor Osimhen's future continues to take unexpected turns as the summer transfer window nears its conclusion.

The 25-year-old striker, who has dazzled since his arrival in Serie A in 2020, seems increasingly likely to leave Italy this summer.

Osimhen has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, with top European clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal vying for his signature, alongside interest from outside Europe.

However, as the window draws to a close, a new report has emerged suggesting that Napoli has agreed to transfer him to a Saudi Pro League club.

Napoli agrees Osimhen's transfer with Saudi club

According to a report courtesy of transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Napoli has received a bid exceeding €65 million from Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli for the Nigerian forward.

The report suggests that Napoli is inclined to accept the offer, but there seems to be a disagreement between Osimhen and the Saudi club regarding the terms.

It is also reported that Osimhen is only interested in leaving Napoli on a permanent transfer rather than a loan deal.

Earlier, Sportsboom reported that Chelsea is unlikely to sign the striker, as they are pursuing a loan move and are far from meeting Osimhen’s salary demands.

Nonetheless, as the summer transfer window approaches its deadline, the situation remains fluid and there seems to be a growing consensus that Osimhen's exit from Napoli is becoming increasingly likely.

Napoli chief speaks on Osimhen’s Chelsea link

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli chief, Giovanni Manna, has provided an update on Osimhen’s future.

The club director explained that the situation involving the Nigerian forward is currently at an impasse, with both parties working diligently to find a solution as the new season gets underway.

Osimhen is heavily linked with a transfer to Chelsea, and a move is expected to be completed before the closure of the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Nigerian has been largely frozen out of the Napoli team setup.

