Samson Siasia has opened up about how he spent five years under the FIFA ban on football and all football-related issues as he hoped for an immediate return to football management.

Siasia was initially hit with a lifetime ban by FIFA in 2019 for alleged match-fixing, but it was later reduced after he appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Samson Siasia coached Nigeria at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Photo by Nelson Almeida/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

His fine of $50,000 was also removed, and the former U23 head coach went off the radar as he served his suspension even though he denied all wrongdoings.

Siasia opens up on FIFA ban

The 57-year-old granted an interview during an event organised by the Siaone Academy, which had friends and family in attendance to mark his return, and he disclosed how the last five years were for him.

He claimed he was accused, tried and sentenced without being informed and not given the chance to defend himself.

“I was never informed that I was under investigation over any allegation against me. I did not have the chance to defend myself for one second before I was banned,” he said as quoted by Vanguard.

He told his supporters that despite being banned, he was never away from football as he spent the time developing his football knowledge.

“I wish to inform my supporters across Nigerians and beyond that I did not spend the last five years in idleness or lamentation. Not one day out of the 1,826 days was wasted in agony or hopelessness,” he said.

“It was a period of serious reflection and painstaking updating and close appraisal and reappraisal of the dynamics of the game of my youth and adulthood.”

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the former national team manager will be part of the interim team led by Austin Eguavoen to coach the Super Eagles during the September international break.

