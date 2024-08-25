Segun Odegbami Warns Siasia About Taking Super Eagles Role After FIFA Ban
- Samson Siasia has served his five-year FIFA ban for alleged corruption and is available for football roles
- He is rumoured to be in the interim group for the Super Eagles for September’s international break
- A former international has warned him it is too early to put his reputation at risk after five years away
Samson Siasia is reportedly in the interim coaching group for the Super Eagles ahead of the September international break but has received a warning from a former international.
Siasia completed his five-year FIFA ban for alleged corruption on August 16 and confirmed he is ready to return to football management immediately without much delay.
According to OwnGoal Nigeria, the former U23 coach will be one of the assistants to NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen, who will take charge of the team for the AFCON 2025 qualifier against Rwanda and Benin.
The NFF has yet to appoint a permanent manager for the Super Eagles after Finidi George's resignation, with Swedish coach Janne Andersson reportedly being the favourite.
Segun Odegbami warns Siasia
Former Super Eagles star Segun Odegbami has warned Siasia over being a part of the Eagles interim setup, claiming it is too early and risky for his reputation.
The mathematician Odegbami issued the warning in his weekly column on Vanguard.
“He may have been pencilled down as part of an interim consortium of coaches headed by the Director of the Technical Department of the NFF, Austin Eguavoen, to handle the Super Eagles should a foreign coach not be hired in the next week,” he wrote.
“That arrangement is laden with danger for Samson.
“Should the team fail to win, his name will be added to those of other ‘failed’ Nigerian coaches, and the door to a future as head of the Super Eagles will be slammed in his face,” Odegbami added.
The arrangement is set to go on with a new manager unlikely to be announced, barring any last-minute change of mind from Siasia.
Siasia's demands for next job
Legit.ng previously reported that Siasia made enormous demands from his next job after his worldwide FIFA ban from football and all football related activities expired.
The second division club, Mighty Jets of Jos, was reportedly in talks, and the former Super Eagles coach made enormous monthly salary demands from the NNL club.
