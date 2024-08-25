Kelechi Iheanacho was in action for barely 13 minutes in Sevilla's home loss to Villarreal in the La Liga

Head coach Garcia Pimienta disclosed that the Nigerian star had a decent outing in his little time on the pitch

The tactician, however, stated that Iheanacho had a glorious chance to restore parity, but the goalkeeper denied him

Sevilla manager Garcia Pimienta bared his mind on Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho after their defeat to Villarreal.

Having played a 2-2 draw away at Las Palmas in their opening La Liga match of the season, Los Hispalenses Palanganas lost at home in their second game.

New signing Iheanacho was in action for just 13 minutes on his home debut for the club but fluffed a chance to equalise.

Kelechi Iheanacho played for 13 minutes in Sevilla's loss to Villarreal. Photo: Joaquin Corchero.

The 27-year-old came on in the 77th minute when his side were down 2-1 in a tactical attacking substitution by the manager.

Pimienta admitted that the former Leicester City forward impressed in his little time on the pitch.

The tactician, however, rued the missed opportunity, saying the Super Eagles forward had a chance to score.

Coach Pimienta speaks on Iheanacho

Pimienta said via Football Fantasy:

"Perhaps he was the one who had the most problems because he played less time, but he moved very well in that difficult moment of the match.

"He had a very clear chance to score and the goalkeeper was able to stop that play.

"In the end, we have high-quality players, both those who started and those on the bench, and that's what it's all about:

"That it's difficult for me, that everyone is prepared and that they are capable of playing from the start or changing the match as was the case in the second half with the people who came on as substitutes."

