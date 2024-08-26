Ademola Lookman submitted his transfer request to Atalanta as he set sights on joining French club PSG

Reports claim that the Ligue 1 champions are finding his transfer fee of £51 million too heavy a price

The coast now seems clear for English club Arsenal as the Nigerian international remains on the radar

English Premier League club Arsenal have received a major transfer boost in their race to sign Nigerian international Ademola Lookman.

With reports that PSG is unwilling to pay the transfer fee for the forward as demanded by Atalanta, the coast seems clear for the Gunners.

Lookman is reportedly interested in joining the Ligue 1 giants as quickly as possible, but he might need to be patient.

Ademola Lookman is on the radar of Premier League club Arsenal. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

A report via Punch claims that the deal is delayed as both clubs have yet to agree.

Although the 26-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Parisians, a move to the club looks unlikely.

Having missed out on their opening match of the season against Lecce, Lookman was also left out of the Atalanta squad that faced Torino on Sunday.

Arsenal look good for Lookman

Express Sports reports that Arsenal can intensify their pursuit of the Nigerian as he remains on the club's radar.

The Gunners will have to cough up the price tag of £51 million placed on the Super Eagles playmaker.

The same agency that handles Kai Havertz is in charge of the Nigerian international, which could speed up the transfer.

After playing on loan at Leicester City and Fulham, Ademola Lookman left RB Leipzig in 2022 to join Atalanta.

He has scored 32 goals in 78 appearances for the club over two seasons.

Lookman became a major subject in the summer transfer window after his hat-trick secured the club victory against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

Atalanta CEO speaks on Lookman’s future

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Bergamo club's CEO Luca Percassi emphasised that Atalanta would prioritise the club’s interests over the player’s demands during any potential exit.

Furthermore, the former Chelsea man acknowledged that the club initially intended to keep their top stars this summer, but with the current unrest, they may not have much of a choice.

PSG are eager to finalise a transfer for the Nigerian forward, with a deal expected to be concluded for a fee in the region of €40 million.

Source: Legit.ng