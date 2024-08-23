Ademola Lookman has attracted interest from four top European clubs late in the window

The Super Eagles star has been on the radar since his hat-trick in the Europa League final

Premier League club Arsenal have devised a strategy to beat other clubs to his signature

Arsenal have devised a smart plan to beat other clubs to the signing of Ademola Lookman, with three other teams interested in the Super Eagles forward.

The Nigerian was expected to be on the move this summer, particularly after ending the season with a record-breaking hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final.

Ademola Lookman challenges for the ball against Dani Carvajal during the UEFA Super Cup final. Photo by Giacomo Cosua.

However, it looked like he would not capitalise on his season and was set to stay in Bergamo until Paris Saint-Germain expressed interest in him days ago, and other clubs came forward.

Arsenal’s offer to Atalanta for Lookman

Premier League champions Manchester City have become the latest club to show interest in Lookman, joining Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG in the race for the former Everton star.

According to Alfred Pedulla, Arsenal have readied a plan on how to beat other clubs to the attacker, and are willing to offer a player Atalanta have interest in.

The Gunners will bid £42.5 million and includes Polish defender Jakub Kiwior, whom Gian Piero Gasperini wants in the deal to help facilitate their offer ahead of other clubs.

Kiwior joined Arsenal in January 2023 but struggled for minutes. The signing of Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber’s return to full fitness further limits his chances.

According to Sky Germany, PSG have moved ahead of other clubs after reaching an agreement on personal terms with the 26-year-old on a contract worth €5 million per season, even though discussions over a permanent move are stalling.

Gasperini unsure about Lookman's future

Legit.ng reported that Lookman's future is uncertain amid the interest from PSG and three Premier League clubs in the past days, with Atalanta willing to hold on to their prized star.

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini was asked about the player’s future after the win over Lecce, but he admitted he didn't know what would happen in the final days of the window.

