Ademola Lookman has been excluded from Atalanta's trip to Torino in their second game of the season

The Nigerian international has indicated interest in leaving the Italian outfit before close of the transfer window

French giants Paris Saint-Germain and English club Arsenal have been linked with the Super Eagles star

Italian club Atalanta have excluded Nigerian international Ademola Lookman from their squad that will face Torino on Sunday.

Lookman recently tendered his transfer request at the club as he seeks to continue his career elsewhere.

French giants PSG and English club Arsenal have been linked with the 26-year-old playmaker.

Ademola Lookman has been excluded from Atalanta's squad that will take on Torino. Photo: Hollandse Hoogte.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles star caught the attention of several top clubs following his performance at the Europa League final, where he netted a hat trick.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Lookman, who joined La Dea in the summer of 2022, has scored 32 goals and registered 18 assists in 78 appearances.

Bayern Munich and Co also inquire

Soccernet also reported that German club Bayern Munich and Saudi outfit Al Ahli made enquiries about the star.

As the new season starts, the former Everton star seems keen on leaving Italy.

He skipped training and was not in the match-day squad for their opening match of the season against Lecce.

Despite rejoining the team, Lookman trained alone last week while clubs continue to negotiate his transfer.

Atalanta will take on Torino on Sunday, and the Nigerian forward has been excluded from the trip.

Although PSG and Arsenal are said to be jostling for the player's signature, no deal is on the table, with six days left before the summer transfer window closes.

Arsenal keen on Lookman's transfer

Legit.ng earlier reported that transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla stated that Premier League powerhouse Arsenal are keen on securing the transfer of the 26-year-old forward.

The report details that the North London club is prepared to offer Atalanta a package worth around €50 million, including versatile defender Jakub Kiwior, as part of the deal.

This proposal appears to surpass PSG's offer, which is reported to be in the region of €40 million, but Atalanta's coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, is said to be a strong admirer of Kiwior, which could give Arsenal an edge in the negotiations.

Source: Legit.ng