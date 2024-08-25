Bobrisky Discloses Big Amount Victor Osimhen Gave Him While in Prison

Bobrisky named Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen among those who gave him financial support while in prison

The crossdresser revealed the amount each celebrity supported him with while in incarceration

He stated that the right thing for him to do is to acknowledge those who were there for him in the time of trouble

Popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has named Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen among those who supported him financially while in prison.

The Sun reports that the socialite has regained freedom after spending six months in jail over Naira abuse.

On April 5, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the conviction of Bobrisky after he faced a four-count charge.

Bobrisky has thanked Victor Osimhen for supporting him while in prison. Photo: Ciro De Luca.

Source: Getty Images

The 33-year-old stated that he loved to appreciate gestures and that acknowledging those who supported him was appropriate.

He wrote:

"Few people that know me know I love to appreciate Favour. There’s dis popular words that say if you thank people who was there for you today you will get another one when you need them.

“God bless you all for standing up for dis little child God bless you. There are still good people. Thank u sir dadd."

According to the socialite, football star Victor Osimhen was among those who gave him financial support while he was in jail.

He also thanked entertainers Eniola Ajayi, Funke Akindele, Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele, and Tonto Dikeh for their financial contributions.

He revealed the exact amount that each of them gave him in a now-deleted post. He said:

"@donjazzy gave me 4,000,000.

"@victorosimhen9 gave me 3,000,000.

"@man_like_chico gave him 1,000,000.

"@dillyumenyiora gave me 3,000,000.

"@abu_abel_nation gave me 1,000,000

"God father is not instagram he gave me 10,000,000

"Jimmy gave 1,500,000

"@yhemo_lee gave me 1,500,000

"@abu_abel_nation gave me 1,000,000.e. me 10,000,000.

"Uncle Seun gave me 5,000,000."

