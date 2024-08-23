Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are two of Nigeria’s best footballers in Europe

The two attackers are seeking to move away from Italian Serie A clubs Napoli and Atalanta

Former Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro once named the better player among the two

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are two of the best Nigerian footballers, and former Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro once spoke about the best players among them.

Both players have recently lit up the Italian Serie A, with Osimhen helping Napoli with the Scudetto, their first since the Diego Maradona-inspired title 30 years ago.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman playing for Nigeria against South Africa at AFCON 2023. Photo Issouf Sanogo/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Lookman, on the other hand, helped Atalanta win the UEFA Europa League last season, scoring a hat-trick in the final to help beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

The two players are seeking to leave Italy this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain one of the clubs that expressed interest in signing both players, as noted by Soccernet.

Peseiro differentiates Osimhen and Lookman

Former Super Eagles boss Jose Peseiro, speaking ahead of Napoli vs Atalanta in 2023, spoke on the difference between the two attackers.

“Ademola is more technical than Osimhen, more inclined to create the game, and who is now also scoring. He is performing very well this year,” Peseiro told SportItalia.

“He grew up with (Atalanta manager) Gian Piero Gasperini, now he is always playing, and we are happy with him. high level, he too can aspire to do great things.”

He added: “It’s no coincidence that they’ve both grown this year. This is because they’re both within a good system of play. Atalanta and Napoli want the ball, they want to play and attack. In these conditions, players get excited like this. Italian football has changed a lot in the last few years.”

Both players will likely leave Italy, and the Premier League is their likely destination, with Chelsea interested in Osimhen and three clubs, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, interested in Lookman.

Nigerian players hopeful of moves

Legit.ng reported on four Nigerian players who could change clubs before the summer transfer window closes on the August deadline, including Ademola Lookman.

Victor Osimhen, reigning African Footballer of the Year and the most sought-after forward in the world, still hopes to leave Napoli, with Chelsea as the likely destination.

