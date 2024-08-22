Super Eagles star Victor Boniface is remembering his mum five years after her passing

The Bayer Leverkusen forward lost his beloved mother in 2019 due to a car accident

The incident happened a few months after he signed for Norwegian club Bodo and Glimt

Victor Boniface is remembering his beloved mother on the fifth anniversary of her passing after she passed away in 2019, a few months after he moved to Europe.

Boniface was hard hit by the incident, and coupled with the injury he suffered in his early days at Bodo and Glimt, he battled with depression and nearly gave up.

Victor Boniface looks dejected after losing the 2023 UEFA Europa League final. Photo by Nicolo Campo.

Source: Getty Images

He shares a good relationship with her grandmother, who helped him with the emotional support needed to continue his football career during the challenging times.

Boniface remembers late mother

The Bayer Leverkusen striker shared a post on his Instagram story to honour the fifth anniversary of his mother’s demise.

“Keep rest mum, 5 years without you feel like hell,”

As noted by Punch, little to nothing is known to the public about Boniface’s family, but her mother passed away in a car accident in 2019. An incident that made him slip into depression.

Boniface is one of Nigeria's biggest footballers in Europe after helping Bayer Leverkusen win their first-ever Bundesliga title as part of a domestic treble unbeaten.

The striker netted 16 goals and provided four assists in 23 league games to help Xabi Alonso's side win the Bundesliga title unbeaten, their first-ever title.

Paris-based UEFA accredited journalist Babatunde Ojora, who spoke to Legit.ng highlighted two key factors that helped him overcome the experience.

“We have seen footballers not come back from such experiences, but Boniface was able to come back from it due to great help from his grandmother, whom he had always been with,” he said.

“He also had psychological support from Johnson Blessing, his youth coach who discovered him. He constantly reminded him that he is destined for great things and should not back down.”

Boniface hustles for daily 2k

Legit.ng reported that Boniface hustled for daily 2k as he funnily claimed Nigeria’s deep economic crisis had hit him, and Bayer Leverkusen had yet to pay his salary.

He shared photos of himself pushing a wheelbarrow with a funny caption. It was later confirmed that it was during the club's year Helps Day at a local daycare centre.

Source: Legit.ng