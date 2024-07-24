Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface is not only popular for football but his comic acts

The Bundesliga winner frequently drops funny contents across his social media pages

He shared a photo of himself pushing a wheelbarrow in his latest act with a funny caption

Victor Boniface is not a regular footballer on social media but he is also a comic act and an entertainer who frequently drops funny takes or pictures for his fans.

Boniface became an internet sensation when Bayer Leverkusen’s impressive run to the Bundesliga title alerted many Nigerians to his funny side with constant hot takes.

Victor Boniface poses with the DFB Pokal trophy at the Bay Arena. Photo by Christof Koepsel.

Source: Getty Images

He won the league and cup double, the first ever in Bayer Leverkusen’s history, scoring 16 goals before injury disrupted his season and forced him to miss AFCON 2023.

Boniface spotted pushing wheelbarrow

The Super Eagles star in his latest comic act shared a photo of himself pushing a wheelbarrow in his backyard at his apartment in Germany, on his media pages.

He added different captions to the same picture on X and Instagram, reflecting the state of his country Nigeria and joking about Leverkusen not paying his salary.

“As leverkusen never drop raba, me don enter site go hustle for my urgent 2k,” he wrote on X.

"As country hard tooor, me don enter site today for my urgent 2k,” he wrote on Instagram.

The posts drew comments from fans

@Gregg_fx wrote:

“U still de wear hand gloves. Hunger never really hold you ☹️😂”

@INVP9 replied:

“Bro you Dan craze before ajeh🤣🤣”

@ugo_himself furiously reacted:

"You are hustling for daily 2k looking so neat like this? Una go just dey use the poor people job dey catch cruise all in the name of content."

@gospelsongsng replied:

“Hustle hard or go home”

Boniface rules out Premier League move

Legit.ng reported that Boniface is settled in Leverkusen and will not be considering a move away, particularly with concrete interest from Premier League clubs.

The Nigerian forward admits that it is all about winning trophies and so far he keeps winning in Germany, he will not leave to play his football elsewhere.

Source: Legit.ng