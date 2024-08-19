Bayer Leverkusen completed the domestic treble when they beat Stuttgart in the Super Cup

Xabi Alonso's side won their first-ever Bundesliga title last season and also won both cups

Nigerian forward Victor Boniface may have landed in trouble for his gesture in the game

Victor Boniface may have landed in trouble after he allegedly made a provocative gesture while celebrating his goal in the German Super Cup final.

Bayer Leverkusen made it a domestic treble after beating VfB Stuttgart on penalties to win the Super Cup, having won both the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal last season.

Victor Boniface was shown a yellow card on the bench during the DFB Super Cup final. Photo by Christof Koepsel.

Source: Getty Images

Xabi Alonso led the team to a historic title, their first ever title won in remarkable fashion by going the entire season unbeaten, with their only loss last season coming in the UEFA Europa League final.

Boniface under investigation for foul gesture

Boniface opened the scoring in the 11th minute before he was substituted 30 minutes later in the 41st minute after Martin Terrier picked up a straight red card.

According to Weltfussball, the Nigerian allegedly made a middle finger gesture to the Stuttgart players after Die Werkself won the trophy after a 4-3 penalty shootout win.

He has now been summoned by the German football authorities, DFB, to provide answers over the alleged gesture, which is deemed foul and provocative.

Match official Tobias Stieler admitted he did not see the incident, leaving it in the hands of the DFB to investigate, which could put the Super Eagles striker into trouble.

According to Ran Fussball, he could land a hefty fine and be suspended for Leverkusen’s title defence opener against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

The former Royal Saint Gilloise forward was pivotal to the title win last season, scoring 16 goals in 23 games despite missing most of the second half with a groin injury.

Boniface rules out Premier League move

Legit.ng reported that Boniface is settled in Leverkusen and will not be considering a move away despite concrete interest from Premier League clubs.

The Nigerian forward admits that it is all about winning trophies, and so far, he keeps winning in Germany, he will not leave to play his football elsewhere. He added the German Super Cup to his collection.

Source: Legit.ng