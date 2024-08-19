Emmanuel Adebayor could be described as a man who owns it all, having lavished cash on luxury mansions, cars and others

The Togolese football legend flaunted his SEA mansion fitted with a customised swimming pool, cinema and garage

He owns some of the biggest and most expensive houses in Lome, the capital of Togo and has a couple in Accra, Ghana

Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor will go to any lengths to live a life of luxury, as detailed in his SEA mansion in Ghana.

Adebayor, now 40, played for top European clubs, including Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

It is believed that the former striker made a fortune from his professional football career as he now delves into business and investments.

Emmanuel Adebayor owns luxurious houses and an exotic car collection. Photo: SunSport.

He has started his life off the pitch and has always taken to social media to show off some of his incredible homes.

Adebayor is said to own some of the biggest and most expensive houses in Lome, the capital of Togo; he also has a couple in Accra, Ghana.

Inside Adebayor's SEA mansion

According to SunSport, the striker shared a reel on his Instagram status and added the caption:

"SEA, This house represents more than just luxury. It’s a reminder that with hard work, discipline, and faith in a higher power, anything is possible.

"May my story inspire you to never give up on your dreams, no matter how big they may seem."

A matt that reads SEA is seen from the entrance of this beautiful edifice in Accra. These are the initials of his full name, Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor.

The names are also customised inside his swimming pool and the pool table. A lover of movies, the SEA mansion is fitted with its own cinema and comfy leather seats.

The wall tiles and incredible marble staircase lead to spacious, exotic rooms.

Emmanuel Adebayor's car collection

This particular house also houses a superb car collection, including a gold and black Rolls-Royce worth around £360,000.

It is not the only car spotted inside the custom-built garage; his £18,000 Can-Am Spyder trike, probably his most unique vehicle, was safely parked in a corner.

The futuristic three-wheeler boasts 115hp and electronic cruise control.

It looks ideal for a quick trip down to the shops as the football icon uses his souped-up Mercedes-Benz people carrier.

Adebayor also lavished about £170,000 on a Mercedes-Benz G65 SUV, as he impresses like a man who owns it all.

Adebayor flaunts his SEA White House

Legit.ng earlier reported that he has shown off a newly completed mansion to get his followers buzzing as ceramic walls are noticed.

The former Arsenal striker must have spent heavily, as the expansive living room complements the word 'luxury.

The rooms also have king-sized beddings, with lighting illuminating the space elegantly.

