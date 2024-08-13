Victor Osimhen: Fabrizio Romano Gives Condition for Napoli Star to Join Chelsea
Victor Osimhen’s future is getting closer to a definitive end after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano discloses with whom the final decision lies over his transfer away from Napoli.
The major impediment to the deal is the £113 million release clause inserted into the contract extension he signed in the summer of 2023 when he was expected to leave the club.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabian clubs have all shown concrete interest this summer, but he is still a Napoli player with few days left until the start of a new season.
Romano provides an update on Osimhen
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, in his briefing for Caught Offside, he claimed the Blues know the conditions to make the deal happen, and it is up to them now.
The set conditions are as follows: the Super Eagles forward will not accept a lower salary and will also move to Stamford Bridge, only if it's a permanent move or a loan with a mandatory clause.
New Napoli boss Antonio Conte has identified former striker Romelu Lukaku as his replacement when he leaves. Chelsea value the Belgian forward at £38 million.
The Athletic added that the London club have set a condition of their own, as they are only willing to proceed if the financial structure of the transfer is deemed viable.
They are also keen to let Lukaku leave for his release clause, whether it involves Osimhen going the other way or not, as they are eager to end their chaotic relationship with the former Inter Milan striker.
Chelsea make Osimhen a priority
Legit.ng reported that Chelsea made Osimhen a priority after their deal for Atletico Madrid forward Samuel Omorodion collapsed during medical tests in London.
The Blues reportedly discovered an ankle injury and proposed some contractual changes, which collapsed the deal and put the Conor Gallagher transfer on hold.
