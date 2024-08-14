Chelsea are keenly exploring new ways and opportunities to trim down their already bloated squad

The English Premier League powerhouse have since frozen out several players from the first-team set-up

An English defender has been warned to consider leaving the club amid Enzo Maresca's reluctance to play him

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has urged Ben Chilwell to quit Chelsea ahead of the new season.

The ex-Liverpool star cited coach Enzo Maresca's reluctance to play the defender as a key reason why he should seek an exit before the transfer window closes.

Chilwell, who has made over 100 appearances since completing a transfer from Leicester City in 2020, according to data from FotMob, only featured twice in six of Chelsea's pre-season fixtures.

With the new football season approaching, the 27-year-old is expected to be behind Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill in coach Maresca's preference at left back—a situation that has prompted Murphy to urge him to leave Stamford Bridge.

Murphy warns Chilwell to leave Chelsea

In a recent interview on talkSPORT, the former Fulham star emphasised the importance of Chilwell moving on, given his recent career trajectory.

“He’s not going to play,” Murphy said, addressing Chilwell's potential role as a leader in Chelsea's young and inexperienced squad.

“Marc Cucurella is going to play after the Euros he had and the strong finish to the season. I think Chelsea fans would prefer Cucurella at this point.”

When asked about Chilwell's situation, Murphy replied,

“He’ll be picking up his wages and waiting for a move.”

Chilwell is among the high-profile players linked with an exit from Chelsea. Metro Sports reports that a transfer to Manchester United could be on the horizon, especially as Erik ten Hag's team currently lacks a fit left-back.

Chilwell's last competitive start for Chelsea was in March, during a Premier League match against Brentford.

