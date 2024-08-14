Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has issued a stern warning to social media users

The warning comes after singer Chike gifted ₦1 million to a fan who trolled him on Twitter

Boniface is a no-nonsense celebrity on social media who hits back with savage responses

Victor Boniface is issuing a warning to social media trolls that he is not their regular celebrity and that they should not expect cash gifts when they insult him.

Singer Chike gifted ₦1 million to a social media troll who came for him on X last night, claiming he knows it's hunger that made him hustle for crumbs online.

Victor Boniface applauds Bayer Leverkusen fans after pre-season friendly against Real Betis. Photo by Christof Koepsel.

Source: Getty Images

The incident stirred controversy among netizens, who hit out at the singer, who they say has never gifted money to any of his loyal fans, while others called it a publicity stunt.

Boniface warns social media trolls

Bayer Leverkusen striker Boniface has warned social media trolls to think twice before they come for him, as he would not give anybody money for insulting him.

He made this known on his official X account in the wake of Chike’s benevolence.

“I just wake Dey see insult as cruise. Ah I just Dey understand. My acct no dey do transfer ooo,” he wrote.

His post attracted a few insults in the comments section, while a few others told him he has to reward his trolls.

@kennyninobrown wrote:

“You go transfer abi you no go transfer.”

@bayobets replied:

“Your father! Finished football player.”

@Ehionose__ replied:

“If it didn't dey, it didn't dey”

@tamiz00 replied:

“Make I troll you abeg. N10m supposed reach for your level.”

Despite his warning, he gifted a female fan who was the fastest to respond to his post ₦100,000.

