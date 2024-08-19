The immediate future of Victor Osimhen remains a topical issue as the summer window winds down

The 25-year-old appears keen to depart Italian Serie A outfit, Napoli, as the football season gets underway

A French football expert has told Paris Saint Germain to consider the signing of the Nigerian superstar

As the new football season begins, all indications suggest that Victor Osimhen is set to leave Napoli.

The Nigerian forward, who only in the winter transfer window signed a new deal with the Italian Serie A outfit, has continued to attract transfer interest from several clubs across Europe.

Premier League club, Chelsea, and French Ligue 1 powerhouse, Paris Saint-Germain, appear to be favorites to sign the combative forward.

However, so far, no deal has been struck with either club, with reports largely pointing to the €130 million release clause embedded in his contract as a major hindrance to both clubs completing a deal.

Nonetheless, as Osimhen awaits what will become of his immediate future and as the new football season gets underway, a French journalist has urged PSG to consider signing the Nigerian talisman.

French journalist urges PSG to sign Osimhen

Speaking on ESPN FC, French football expert Julien Laurens urged PSG to consider signing Osimhen, especially in light of Kylian Mbappé's departure.

"If they manage to bring Osimhen in before the transfer window closes, he would be a significant marquee signing. Even though he's not in the same league as Mbappé, Messi, Neymar, or Ibrahimović, Osimhen is still a massive player."

PSG's need for a new striker has become urgent, with reports from Goal indicating that current striker, Goncalo Ramos, is expected to face an extended period on the sidelines after sustaining a broken leg in PSG’s season opener against Le Havre.

Napoli chief speaks on Osimhen’s future

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli chief, Giovanni Manna, has provided an update on Osimhen’s future.

The club director explained that the situation involving the Nigerian forward is currently at an impasse, with both parties working diligently to find a solution as the new season gets underway.

Osimhen was left out of Napoli’s squad for their opening league fixture against Hellas Verona, in which Antonio Conte's side suffered a defeat.

