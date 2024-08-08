Victor Osimhen to Chelsea Saga: Transfer Guru Fabrizio Romano Provides ‘True Picture’
- Victor Osimhen is still expected to leave Napoli despite complications in his departure from Italy
- The forward’s future is yet to be decided amid keen interest from several top French and English clubs
- Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the Nigerian forward's future
Victor Osimhen is still expected to leave Napoli this summer with multiple clubs interested, but on his own terms in the recent updates provided by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
Osimhen’s release clause has been the stumbling block, with interested clubs unwilling to activate it and negotiations with Napoli, who are keen to move on the player, not going smoothly.
Antonio Conte has reiterated his desire to have his former striker Romelu Lukaku replace the Nigerian, and Napoli have been in contact with Chelsea for the Belgian.
According to The Athletic, the two clubs entered into negotiations last week over a potential swap deal, but the Super Eagles striker immediately rejected the terms.
Romano provides Osimhen update
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the potential swap deal and what is holding it back from the Napoli striker’s side after Chelsea agreed a deal for Samu Omorodion.
He disclosed that the former Lille striker is unwilling to reduce his salary to join the Premier League outfit. He will also not accept a loan move with an option to buy.
The Blues closed a deal for Omorodion from Atletico Madrid, which many believe will spell the end for their chase of the former U17 World Cup winner, but the deal is still possible.
If the Enzo Maresca led side land Omorodion and Osimhen, it will be the final nail in the coffin for Armando Broja and indicate a loan move for La Masia star Marc Guiu.
Osimhen's agent denies loan deal
Legit.ng reported that Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, denied the loan deal with an option to buy proposed by Chelsea, labelling it as fake news and disrespectful to his client.
The Italian football representative debunked the news on social media but later clarified that any loan without a mandatory clause is unacceptable to the player.
