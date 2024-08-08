Victor Osimhen’s future at Napoli is complicated as he seeks to leave the club this summer

Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Arsenal have shown interest in the Nigerian forward

His £113 million release clause has been a stumbling block to his departure from Italy

Victor Osimhen’s future is complicated even though he is expected to leave Napoli this summer, with multiple clubs showing interest but are yet to agree with the Italian club.

Osimhen has been approached by multiple clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Arsenal and Saudi Professional League clubs, but his next destination is yet to be decided.

Victor Osimhen training with Napoli amid uncertain future. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian striker joined the club in the summer of 2020 after one season in Lille for €81.3 million, making him the most expensive African player, as noted by BBC Sports.

He struggled initially but grew into life in Naples, helping the club win the Italian Serie A title in the 2022/23 season, their first since the Diego Maradona-inspired title in 1990.

He was expected to leave the club immediately after the title-winning season but stayed on and signed a contract extension till the summer of 2026, and a €130 million release clause was inserted into the deal, a fee which has become a stumbling block to his future.

Why Osimhen’s contract extension was a wrong decision

The Super Eagles star was in hot demand when he extended his contract and had multiple clubs after him, making the decision look bad as time passed.

He is experiencing difficulties leaving the club due to the fee, and it proves fans who believe he shouldn't have signed right.

Napoli are tough negotiators

Financial fair play rules around Europe mean clubs cannot afford to drop the fee in a lump sum. From his precedent, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is a difficult negotiator and only allows transfers on his own terms.

Paris Saint-Germain had a personal term agreement with the player, but despite offering €90 million and a player, the deal could not be completed because it was not satisfactory to the Neapolitans.

His injury record

The Nigerian appears like a strong man because of his physically imposing nature, but his injury record is a cause for concern, and one top club that needs their striker to be available all season would be willing to avoid.

As noted by Transfermarkt, since he moved to Italy in 2020, he has suffered 15 different types of injuries, including six last season and missed 67 games due to fitness concerns.

His form dipped last season

Title-winning manager Luciano Spalletti immediately after the Scudetto victory. The club had three managers, including Rudi Garcia, Walter Mazzari, and Francesco Calzona, who managed less than 20 games each.

This resulted in multiple styles of plays, and coupled with his injury issues last season, he was not at his best. He scored 15 league goals, which raised questions over his ability to deliver 30-goal seasons, which most top clubs demand consistently.

He was destined to move away in the summer of 2023, but his decision to sign a contract with a heavy release clause and the factors above made it wrong.

