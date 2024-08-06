Chelsea have long been in pursuit of Italian Serie A and Nigeria’s marquee striker, Victor Osimhen

The Premier League club’s offer for the combative Super Eagles forward has failed to meet Napoli’s valuation

A recent move by the West London outfit could signal an end to the pursuit of the 2023 CAF Player of the Year

Chelsea have reportedly ended their pursuit of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old, who is one of Europe's most coveted forwards, has yet to secure a move away from Napoli, largely due to the high valuation set by the club.

Osimhen's Napoli contract includes a release clause estimated at around €130 million, a figure no club has yet matched.

However, despite the ongoing speculation about his future, Italian football expert, Gianluca Di Marzio, reported that Chelsea have now withdrawn their interest in the striker.

However, as reactions to this news continue to unfold, a new report suggests that the London club may be looking to replace Osimhen with another Nigerian forward.

Chelsea to replace Osimhen with another Nigerian

According to a report from transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Enzo Maresca-led outfit is looking to complete a deal for Nigerian-born forward Samuel Omorodion.

The Atletico Madrid prodigy is also set to join the London club, with a verbal agreement in place for a seven-year contract. Personal terms between both parties have been agreed upon, and Omorodion’s parent club, Atletico, is set to receive a fee in excess of €35mil.

The deal is also reported to hinge on how quickly Julian Alvarez's transfer from Manchester City to Atletico proceeds.

Omorodion recorded nine goal involvements during the 2023/24 season while on loan at La Liga outfit, Deportivo Alavés.

With Chelsea’s interest in Osimhen now seemingly off the table, the Nigerian forward could be looking to stay another season at Napoli.

Super Eagles icon advises Osimhen

Legit.ng in a previous report detailed that former Nigerian forward, Vitor Ezeji, advised Osimhen against forcing a move away from Napoli.

The Nigerian forward appears keen on exiting the Italian Serie A club ahead of the new football season.

Osimhen was Napoli’s top scorer in the last two seasons.

