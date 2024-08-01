Victor Osimhen’s immediate future continues to generate conversation across the European footballing scene

The Nigerian forward is largely touted to complete a transfer away from Napoli following the arrival of Antonio Conte

A former Super Eagles forward has weighed in on the transfer saga involving the 2023 African footballer of the year

Discussions about Victor Osimhen’s immediate future are creating a buzz across Europe’s footballing community.

The Nigerian striker, who has dazzled with Serie A side Napoli, has attracted interest from several top clubs across the continent.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen participates in preseason training camp at the Stadio Patini in Castel di Sangro, Italy, on July 27, 2024. Image: Ciro De Luca.

Source: Getty Images

However, Napoli’s asking price of around €130 million, as reported by Euro Sport, appears to have deterred several clubs from pursuing the forward.

Despite the speculation, it seems Osimhen himself is inclined to leave Napoli during this summer’s transfer window.

Nonetheless, in a recent interview, former Nigerian international, Victor Ezeji, suggested that Osimhen might not need to depart Napoli after all.

Victor Ezeji speaks on Osimhen

In an interview with Legit.ng, the retired attacker shared his views on Osimhen’s future, suggesting that moving away from Napoli might not be the best decision at this time.

"I don’t think he needs to leave Napoli right now. He’s thriving there; he should continue focusing on his game. If a big transfer opportunity arises, it will come in due course.

From my perspective, it seems like he might be trying to force a move, which could be detrimental. He is well-loved at Napoli, and if he keeps performing well, the big clubs will come calling.

He was initially linked with several clubs across Europe, but with the transfer window nearing its end, there hasn’t been significant progress.”

The retired footballer also implied that Osimhen’s attitude might be affecting the transfer saga:

"He should also reflect on his attitude. His recent outburst with Finidi George might have impacted his situation. He might not see it now, but over time, he’ll realise that approach wasn’t the best."

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Osimhen seems more interested in joining Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain over other potential destinations.

Why PSG cooled interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng in a previous report stated Osimhen’s move to PSG stalled because Luis Enrique was not convinced despite having an agreement on personal terms for a contract worth €14 million per season over five years.

The former Barcelona head coach questioned whether the Nigerian is suited to his style of play and would instead continue with Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.

