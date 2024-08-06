Victor Osimhen will not join Chelsea despite interest from the English Premier League club ahead of the 2024/2025 season

The Nigerian striker is poised to leave Italian club Napoli this summer, and he has been linked with a number of clubs

Chelsea are said to be negotiating a cash-plus player swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, but Osimhen's agent has dismissed the claims

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has dealt a significant blow to Chelsea as his agent confirms that the striker is not interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have been busy in the summer transfer window after completing the signings of Filip Jorgensen, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Tosin Adarabioyo, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Renato Veiga.

Chelsea have also improved their attacking prowess, securing the signing of Spain Under-19 international Marc Guiu from Barcelona, but they are keen on signing an established forward to compete with Nicolas Jackson.

Victor Osimhen is not interested in Chelsea transfer, according to his agent. Photo Credit: Matteo Ciambelli.

Source: Getty Images

The London outfit has been linked with Napoli striker Osimhen. His contract includes a huge release clause of £110m.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has reiterated that the Italian club will not accept any offer below that amount.

The media was awash with news that Chelsea was negotiating a cash-plus player swap deal to land the Nigerian, while Romelu Lukaku moved in the opposite direction.

Osimhen not interested in Chelsea

Punch reports that Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, has dismissed talks of a loan departure and stated that the former Lille of France striker is not interested in joining the Premier League club.

The forward is desperate to leave Naples this summer, and latest reports suggest that the French club is back at the negotiation table for the striker.

PSG are looking to replace Kylian Mbappe, who departed for Real Madrid, but they may need to sell Randal Kolo Muani or Goncalo Ramos before making a move for the Napoli star.

Osimhen dropped for Napoli friendly

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen was left out of Napoli's squad for their fifth pre-season friendly.

He continues to work to sort out his future at the club before the new season starts.

Osimhen was widely expected to leave Napoli in the summer of 2023, but he extended his contract until June 2026, inserting a new release clause that could allow him to leave in 2024.

