Chelsea will know who they will face in the final playoff round of the UEFA Conference League when the draw is done on August 5.

The Blues booked their position in the third tier of UEFA club football after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

The then-Mauricio Pochettino-coached side would have qualified for the Europa League, but Manchester United's FA Cup win saw them get relegated to the Conference League.

Subsequently, Chelsea will have to play a two-legged playoff to qualify for the group stages of the competition, which will henceforth be known as the league stage as UEFA rolls out new formats for its competition.

How the UEFA Conference League draw works

The west Londoners will be the club with the highest co-efficient of all the teams participating in the competition. 48 teams will participate in the August 5 draw; 10 will join the Champions Path, where four will be winners in the third qualifying round while six will be losers of the Europa League Champions Path qualifying round.

The other 38 will join from the main path through their league positions, winners of domestic cups, losers of the Europa League main path third qualifying round, and winners of the Conference League third qualifying round main path.

Chelsea will be one of the seeded teams in the main path. They will face an unseeded team from either the Champions path or the main path. The team that is drawn first will play the first leg at home.

The third qualifying round will take place on August 8 and 15 before the winners proceed to the playoff stage where Chelsea is.

Teams Chelsea could face in the Conference League

Ahead of the draw, Legit.ng looks at possible teams Chelsea could face in their pursuit to make it to the league stage.

1) Winners of the tie involving

Zrinjski vs Botev Plovdiv

Maribor vs Vojvodina

Hajduk Split vs Ruzomberok

Osijek vs Zira

Trnava vs Wisla

Ararat-Armenia vs Puskas Academy

Kilmarnock vs Tromso

St.Mirren vs Brann

St. Gallen vs Slask

Drita vs Auda

Hacken vs Paide

Paphos vs CSKA 1948 Sofia

Paks vs Mornar

Sabah vs St. Patricks

2) Losers of the tie involving

Servette vs Braga

Lugano vs Partizan

Panathinaikos vs Ajax

Kryvbas vs Plzen

Elfsborg vs Rijeka

Celje vs Shamrock Rovers

Dinamo Minsk vs Lincoln

UE Santa Coloma vs RFS

Panevezys vs Macabbi Tel Aviv.

