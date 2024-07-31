Sunday Oliseh has responded to Mikel Obi's comment after the former Chelsea star branded the manager as the worst he worked with

Oliseh was in charge of the Nigerian national team in 2015, but there were controversies before he decided to resign seven months later

He has, however, berated Mikel for comments on a podcast show, labelling the former Stoke City star as a kid

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has berated Mikel Obi for recent comments on a podcast show.

Oliseh has finally responded to the ex-Chelsea midfielder, who had thrown several jibes at the former national team coach.

While speaking on the Obi One Podcast earlier in the year, Mikel referred to Oliseh as the worst manager he ever worked with.

Sunday Oliseh has berated Mikel Obi for comments on a podcast show. Photo: Mark Metcalfe.

Source: Getty Images

Oliseh was in charge of the Nigerian national team for seven months between July 2015 and February 2016 before he resigned.

During his tenure as head coach, there were many off-pitch issues with some players and even NFF officials.

In a recent chat with Elegbete TV, the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Oliseh said he heard about Mikel's interview.

He saidvia Sport Skeeda:

"I think he needs help, to be honest. There's something I've not really shown much; I won the best coach for the first period of the Jupiler league, which is the Dutch league.

"That was not voted by the press, that was voted by the players and the coaches of the league.

"I don't need to justify myself being a good coach or anything to the kid. I call him (Mikel) a kid because my son is 27 years old.

Only recently, Mikel expressed displeasure that some players of African descent only decide to play for their motherland when they get old.

He expressed concerns, saying many of the descendants see their African origin as a second option.

