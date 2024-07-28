Gareth Southgate left his role as England manager after losing out on the 2024 European Championship

He was in charge of the Three Lions for eight years and led them to four major tournaments and consecutive finals

Nigerian football legend has backed a former Chelsea boss to take over as the next England manager

Super Eagles legend John Obi Mikel has named his pick for the next England manager, a former Chelsea head coach who has been linked to the job.

Gareth Southgate left his position as the team’s manager after leading the team to a final defeat against Spain at the 2024 UEFA European Championship in Germany.

Graham Potter managing his final game as Chelsea boss against Aston Villa in April 2022. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Southgate was in charge for eight years and led the team to four major international tournaments, the 2020 and 2024 Euros and the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

The players expressed their gratitude to their manager in a series of recorded phone messages shared on social media by the team’s official accounts, underlining how much he is respected.

Mikel tips Potter for England job

The search for a new manager for the Three Lions is ongoing, and several names, including local and foreign coaches, have been linked to the position, with the team looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi, speaking on the Obi One Podcast, has named three managers he will consider for the job before picking his favourite and explained why

“If I will go with a young coach, it will be between Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and Mauricio Pochettino. I'll probably go Potter,” he said.

“The brand of football he played at Brighton, I don't think he got that opportunity to stamp that authority, that mark, that system of play at Chelsea. I don't think he was given much time, I don't think he had the players that he needed back then to be able to play his brand of football.”

He urged the English FA to make a quick decision to allow whoever the new manager is to have the time to implement his brand of football before the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“His style of football a bit seems like the Spanish team, they pin you back with possession in your own half, and that's what we saw with him when he was at Brighton. It won't be a bad idea if England hires him,” he added about Potter.

The 49-year-old has been unemployed since he was sacked by Chelsea in April 2022, turning down multiple jobs, including RC Strasbourg and AFC Ajax.

