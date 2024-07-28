Enzo Maresca has admitted that his Chelsea players are still confused about what he wants from them

The Blues lost 4-1 to Celtic in a pre-season friendly in the USA with a shambolic defensive set-up

Maresca has, however, remained confident that the team will improve after more sessions of training

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has broken his silence after watching his side suffer a 4-1 defeat to Celtic.

The pre-season friendly game in Indiana, USA, did not go according to plan for the recently-appointed manager.

Romeo Lavia in action for Chelsea against Celtic. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski .

Source: Getty Images

Christopher Nkunku scored a late penalty as a consolation after Matt O'Riley, Kyogo Furuhashi, Luis Palma, and Mikey Johnston grabbed a goal apiece for the Scottish side.

Chelsea boss admits players are still confused

Maresca admitted that his side was still confused about what they were supposed to do.

"Off the ball, we can improve things, and you can see sometimes we confuse when we need to play short, a little bit longer. It’s part of the process," he said as quoted by Football London.

The former Leicester City manager was, however, adamant that his side had improved compared to their last game. Chelsea drew 2-2 with Wrexham in Santa Clara last week.

"On the ball, the team were 10 times better than in the game against Wrexham. That is important because we can see the amount of chances we created in the game."

Maresca: What Chelsea got wrong vs Celtic

The Italian tactician then highlighted one of the things his players did wrongly in the game held at Notre Dame.

"One of the things we did badly today was when the ball was not under pressure, to maintain the high-line. When the ball is not under pressure, you need to drop."

The head coach promised some improvements with Chelsea's opening game of the season against Manchester City less than three weeks away.

Targets Chelsea have set for Maresca

Legit.ng reported that Maresca has been tasked with restoring Chelsea to its glory days after being named the club's new manager.

The Italian coach who built himself at Leicester City, where he won the English Championship, takes over following Mauricio Pochettino's departure.

