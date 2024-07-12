Herve Renard: Why Two Time AFCON Winner May Not Take Super Eagles Job
- The Nigerian Football Federation have reportedly made an offer to Herve Renard for the Super Eagles job
- The senior national team managerial position became vacant after the resignation of Finidi George
- A fresh report has emerged that most likely will end Nigeria’s interest in the French manager
The Nigerian Football Federation are eyeing Herve Renard as the next Super Eagles boss, but their interest may have encountered an obstacle before it became substantial.
The Super Eagles managerial position became vacant after ex-international Finidi George resigned after leading the team to two disappointing games as permanent boss.
Finidi reportedly resigned after the NFF proposed having a foreign technical adviser after the country's 2-1 loss to Benin Republic, which put its qualification to the 2026 World Cup in doubt.
According to Foot Mercato, NFF offered €2 million to Renard, who is currently in charge of the French Women's team, outbidding Egypt, which offered a slightly lower salary.
Why Renard may reject Super Eagles job
Nigerians are delighted at the news that the country's football federation made a higher offer than Egypt to the reputable tactician, but their joy may be short-lived.
Former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh on X disclosed that the manager has received other more lucrative offers, thus making it unlikely he will accept Nigeria's offer.
“USSoccer is in talks with Hervé Renard about coaching USMNT. Renard is said to want a lucrative contract, as he also has offers from Saudi Arabian clubs. His contract with the France women's team ends in August. With these two in the picture, he may be out of Nigeria's price range,” he wrote on X.
The United States are eyeing Renard to replace Gregg Berhalter, who was relieved of his duties after being eliminated in the group stage at the 2024 Copa America.
Renard is one of Africa's most respected foreign coaches after leading Zambia and Ivory Coast to AFCON glory in consecutive tournaments in 2012 and 2015.
He famously led Saudi Arabia to a historic 2-1 win over Lionel Messi’s Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Shaibu would have kept Finidi
Legit.ng reported that Philip Shaibu claimed the NFF should have rejected Finidi George's resignation as the Super Eagles coach after just two games.
The former Edo state deputy governor and footballer said the 53-year-old should have been given time to build with the team because the country has the quality.
