Arsenal have finished second to Man City on the Premier League table for two consecutive season

Manchester City denied Mikel Arteta’s team a first league title since 2004 two seasons in a row

Nigerian artiste Odumodublvck has named four key positions the Gunners must improve

Arsenal have fallen short of winning the Premier League title in two consecutive seasons, surrendering to Manchester City to win it on both occasions.

The 2024/25 Premier League season is less than a month away, and the Gunners have stepped up preparations this time, hoping to go one step further than the previous seasons.

Mikel Arteta addressing Arsenal players during their pre-season match against Manchester United. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal have not won the title since the 2004/05 season when the Arsene Wenger-led side won the league unbeaten, winning 26 games and drawing 12.

Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Odumodublvck, speaking to , has named four key positions Mikel Arteta must strengthen to be better positioned to win the title.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Four positions Arsenal must improve

1. Left back

The Afrobeats star name-dropped Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo as the ideal fit for this position. The Gunners already have Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jurrien Timber for this position and recently recruited Riccardo Calafiori.

2. Left winger

Gabriel Martinelli has held down Arsenal’s left-wing position for about four years despite the addition of Leandro Trossard. The music star believes another player should be added to support or upgrade the Brazilian. His preferred signing would be Rafael Leao, whom, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, his €175mil release clause expired on July 15.

3. Striker

The Gunners have not had a striker perform extraordinarily for years, which has been one of the pitfalls. The team's goals have come from many sources, and it hurts at the business end of the season. Gabriel Jesus’ fitness issues have been detrimental in past seasons.

4. Centre midfielder

The Gunners paid £105 million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham at the start of last season. He is a versatile midfielder but operates best as a box-to-box, and the artiste believes a defensive cover in midfield will help utilise his carrying ability. The team has the injury-prone Thomas Partey and Jorginho, but he prefers Frenkie De Jong.

Odumodu rates Declan Rice highly

Legit.ng previously reported that Odumodublvck named Declan Rice as England’s most important player ahead of all-time top scorer and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

The artiste claimed that without the Arsenal midfielder, there is no England national team, but other top players in the team are dispensable, including Kane.

Source: Legit.ng