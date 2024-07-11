England are through to the final of the 2024 European Championship after beating the Netherlands

The Three Lions were beaten by Italy in the final of the 2020 edition three years ago at Wembley Stadium

Afrobeats star Odumodublvck has named the team's most important player and first name on the team sheet

Afrobeats artiste Odumodublvck may have courted controversy with his recent interview where he named England's most important player who should be the first name on the team sheet.

England are through to the final of the 2024 European Championship after beating the Netherlands 2-1, thanks to a late goal from Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Harry Kane and Declan Rice celebrate after England beat Switzerland on penalties during Euro 2024 quarter-final. Photo by Stefan Matzke.

Source: Getty Images

The Three Lions are in their second consecutive Euro final, having lost the 2020 tournament final to Italy on penalties at the Wembley Stadium three years ago.

They will face two-time Champion Spain, who defeated heavyweights Germany and France to reach the final at the Berlin Stadium on Sunday.

Odumodublvck picks Rice as England’s best player

Odumodublvck, speaking on a podcast with ESPN Africa, has named Arsenal star Declan Rice as Gareth Southgate’s most important player, even ahead of Harry Kane.

“If England should draw out their team sheet today, apart from Harry Kane, he's the first guy on the team sheet,” he said.

“If I'm sincere, England can do without Kane, they can't do without Declan [Rice]. Nobody can do what he does for Arsenal and England. He's the cornerstone and foundation.”

“Without Declan, there's no England. No Declan, no England. Simple,” he added.

Odumodu, as he is shortly referred to, released a viral hit, “Declan Rice,” named after the former West Ham star, in March 2023 and met the footballer in London.

As seen in one of his viral tweets, he tipped the 24-year-old to win the 2023 FIFA Best Award after leading West Ham to UEFA Europa Conference League glory.

The award was eventually won by Lionel Messi, and he would have no complaints as he is a Barcelona fan and regards the Argentine as the GOAT.

Odumodu defends Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Odumodublvck defended Victor Osimhen during the striker’s social media rage with former Super Eagles coach Finidi George.

The artiste claimed the fighting spirit shown by the Napoli forward is the type needed at Arsenal, with the Premier League club having transfer interest in the player.

