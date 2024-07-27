Chelsea lost their first game under new manager Enzo Maresca after they were beaten by Celtic on July 27

The Scottish side put four goals past their hapless opponents, much to the disappointment of many Chelsea fans online

The result came hot on the heels of another lacklustre performance in their 2-2 draw against League One side Wrexham

Fans have reacted wildly to Chelsea's heavy loss to Celtic in their second preseason friendly game in the United States of America.

The Blues were torn apart by the Scottish giants at the Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

Reece James in action for Chelsea against Celtic on July 27, 2024. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Enzo Maresca is yet to settle in fully as the new manager after he was appointed on a five-year contract to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Celtic vs Chelsea match report

The Italian tactician went with a strong starting XI, with captain Reece James leading Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk, among others.

Chelsea were behind after 19 minutes through a Matt O'Riley goal. Kyogo Furuhashi then crept in behind the Blues backline to slot in the second.

A defensive mix-up in the second half saw Luis Palma and Mikey Johnston add further goals before a late Nkunku penalty for Chelsea's consolation.

Reactions to Chelsea's defeat to Celtic

The result left Chelsea fans fuming, with some of them calling for the instant dismissal of Maresca.

@Asiwaju Larry said,

"I’ve seen enough, Enzo Maresca OUT!!"

said,

"We Chelsea fans want Enzo Maresca Out of our club."

@IbkSports said,

"Chelsea will be so lucky to finish in the top 10 with this Maresca guy."

@Tom Overend took a cautious approach, calling for the former Leicester City manager to be given more time.

"Enzo Maresca was always going to need time to implement his style of football. Losing the plot over pre-season games is a waste of time."

What next for Maresca's Chelsea?

Chelsea will next face Club America in Atlanta before taking on Manchester City in Ohio. They will wrap up their US tour with a game against record European champions Real Madrid in Charlotte.

