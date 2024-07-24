Super Eagles Defender Names Coach That Can Help Nigeria Qualify for 2026 World Cup
- The Super Eagles' managerial position has been vacant since the resignation of Finidi George
- Finidi resigned from his duty after two games in charge after he was confirmed as permanent coach
- The Nigerian Football Federation have confirmed that the next manager will be a foreign coach
The Super Eagles managerial position remains vacant, and a Nigerian defender has picked his favourite among several names linked to it.
Finidi George resigned as head coach following the 2-1 loss to Benin Republic, which was met with outrage by Nigerians over the team's poor performances.
As noted by Premium Times, his decision to quit was hastened by rumours that the Nigerian Football Federation would hire a foreign technical adviser and step him down.
Kwambe picks favourite for Super Eagles job
Nigerian defender Solomon Kwambe has named his favourite head coach among the several names linked to the position of the Super Eagles' first-team head coach.
Renard is a great coach, considering his achievements with countries like Angola, Ivory Coast, and Zambia. He would be an ideal choice for the Nigeria senior national team," Kwambe told SportsBoom.
Kwambe, who has played 37 times for Nigeria, including 18 times for the Super Eagles, added that the French manager is one of the best national team coaches. His availability after the Olympics makes him an ideal choice.
“We are in a tight situation now as we need to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. We need a coach who can deliver the necessary results. This is not the time for trial and error. We must aim for the best, and all signs point to coach Renard,” he added.
Renard coached Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where they recorded a shock 2-1 victory over eventual champions Argentina in the opening group game.
Why Renard may reject Nigeria
LEGIT.ng reported on why Renard may reject the Super Eagles job despite an approach from the NFF which was better than the salary offer of the Egyptian FA.
The French manager is also linked with the vacant USMNT job, which is more capable of meeting his salary demands and has more appeal than Nigeria’s job.
