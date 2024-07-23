Chelsea Boss Enzo Maresca Omits Key Player in US Preseason Tour, Angers Fans
- Chelsea has travelled to the United States for a series of friendly matches as part of their preseason training
- Head Coach Enzo Maresca has named a 28-man squad for the tour, leaving out some notable names
- The club's player of the season, Cole Palmer, was among the players left out following his participation in national assignments
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca did not have to wait long before making a bold decision at his new workstation.
The newly appointed manager named his travelling squad to the United States for their preseason tour on July 22, ahead of the new season.
The 28-man party had some notable omissions, inviting the wrath of fans online as to what criteria were used to determine who would travel.
Who has been left out of Chelsea's USA Tour?
Trevoh Chalobah is the major absentee. The defender has been left at home as the club continues to consider options to discard him. The centre-back, who recently turned 25 years old, has been among the players primed for a move away alongside Conor Gallagher to help the club balance its books.
Maresca has opted to travel with Axel Disasi, new signings Tosin Adarabioyo and Renato Veiga, the returning Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto Benoit Badiashile and the team's captains, Reece James and Ben Chilwell.
There is also space for 18-year-old Josh Acheampong who has been preferred to Chalobah.
@DocDoli said,
"Embarrassing that Chalobah isn’t on the plane. He bleeds Chelsea. This is nothing but utter disrespect towards one of our own…"
Đorđe Petrović, who played most of last season as first-choice, has also not travelled as he continues to nurse a knock.
Chelsea's travelling squad to the USA
Apart from Veiga and Tosin, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Marc Guiu are the other new signings included.
The other omissions include the players who reached the latter stages of Euro 2024 and Copa America with their national sides. The likes of Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella, Gallagher, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are expected to link up with the squad at a later date.
The Blues will take on Wrexham, Celtic, Club America, Manchester City and Real Madrid in their preseason tour, as confirmed on the clubs' website.
Enzo Fernandez's at loggerheads with Chelsea teammates
This comes at a time when Mersca is already dealing with signs of disunity within the squad.
Enzo Fernandez's alleged racist chants saw his teammates unfollow him on Instagram, with Fofana publicly calling him out.
Legit.ng reported that the Argentine has already apologised to his teammates after putting out a public statement.
