Former Golden Eaglets attacker, Christian Ebere is set to join Argentinian club Gimnasia on loan

Ebere was Victor Osimhen's teammate the last time Nigeria won the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2015

He has spent most of his career in South America, playing in Brazil, Uruguay and now Argentina

A former Golden Eaglets attacker who starred alongside Victor Osimhen at youth levels is set to join Argentinian side Gimnasia on loan from Uruguayan club Nacional.

Nigeria last won the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2015, the tournament that produced Osimhen, Kelechi Nwakali, and Samuel Chukwueze, amongst other talented youngsters.

Napoli forward Osimhen won the Golden Boot with a record 10 goals in seven games, while Nwakali won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s overall best player.

The five-time youth champions, who were dominant in the world, have fallen short on that stage ever since and missed out on qualification for the last tournament.

Ebere set to join Gimnasia

According to El Editor Platense, Ebere will join Gimnasia on loan until December 2025, with the Argentine club having an option to purchase 70% of his rights for $1.5 million.

Furthermore, as per Soccernet, he will be the first African player in the club's history. He is the fourth Nigerian to play in the Argentinian league after Felix Orode, Afolabi Okiki and Feyisetan Asagidigbi.

He was a prominent figure in the U17 team that won Nigeria’s last trophy in 2015 in Chile. He featured in five games and scored in the 4-2 win over Mexico in the semi-final.

The majority of the 23-man squad from that year has yet to find it easy in professional football, with Osimhen and Chukwueze playing at the top level in Europe while captain Nwakali plays in Portugal.

