Lionel Messi became the most decorated football player in history after winning the 2024 Copa America

However, there is still some sense that the Argentine could have achieved more had some circumstances been different

Messi only has four Champions League titles to his name and, until 2021, had not won a major title with Argentina

It is not every day that the word 'underachieved' is used to describe Lionel Messi's career. But today, I seek your indulgence to stray away from popular opinion and put it to you that the Argentina captain should have won more titles than he has.

It is ironic, given that Messi recently pulled clear of Dani Alves and became the most decorated football player in history. His triumph with Argentina in the Copa America took his tally to 45 trophies in his illustrious career.

Lionel Messi celebrates with Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi after Argentina won the 2024 Copa America on July 14, 2024. Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire.

Source: Getty Images

What trophies has Messi won?

As captured by Transfermarkt, it is a cabinet that has a couple of Champions League titles, league titles in Spain and France, an Olympic trophy and most importantly, by Messi's own admission - the World Cup trophy.

It goes without saying that many footballers would give anything to have even a third of what Messi has won.

Why Messi has underachieved in his career

So, how come there is still a feeling that the diminutive number 10 should have won more? Let's break down the facts.

Even on times when Messi did not win silverware in a particular season, he came agonizingly close. He was always in the equation. The ghosts of the 2014 World Cup, the back-to-back Copa America final defeats and the 'corner-taken-quickly' Liverpool comeback are just but a few examples.

How many Champions League titles has Messi won?

That a player with eight Ballon d'Ors only has only three Champions League titles as the main man is inexcusable. Messi last won Europe's top-most club prize in 2015 - despite featuring in one of the most devastating attacking tridents in football history.

Barcelona failed Lionel Messi

Afterwards, Barcelona's questionable transfer dealings are to blame for failing to provide the greatest player in the club's storied history a platform to succeed. A player is only as good as his team. Much has been said about Josep Maria Bartomeu's bungled reign. Neymar being allowed to leave and his replacements never filling his boots is one clear example.

Despite his best efforts in 2018 and 2019, Messi saw Barcelona collapse dramatically in the Champions League. Against Liverpool in 2019, he scored a sublime free-kick at Camp Nou in the first leg as the Blaugrana tore the Reds apart. The advantage would have been greater had Messi's other numerous chances been converted by his teammates.

This was around the same time as Barcelona's main rivals, Real Madrid, won three consecutive Champions League titles.

Argentina before Lionel Scaloni

The same goes for Argentina's poor managerial choices over the years. This, coupled with Messi's inability to singlehandedly drag his team to the finish line, saw them repeatedly fall at the last hurdle.

Jorge Sampaoli made a mess with his squad choices in 2018, while Gonzalo Higuain has been blamed for his high-profile misses in the 2014 World Cup final.

This era is completely different, with Argentina under Lionel Scaloni, where Messi's ingenuity was complemented by 'able' teammates like Emi Martinez or Lautaro Martinez more recently.

Between 2016 and 2020, Messi only had trophies in Spain to show for. Admittedly, no one can win every trophy - no matter how good you are - but if you look at the circumstances of Messi's 'losses', he and the people around him should have done better.

'Underachieved' may not be the correct word because if Messi underachieved, what does that say about his competitors? But you get the drift, no?

Messi included in Best Athletes of the Century

Legit.ng has also reported on the best athletes of the 21st century.

Messi is the best footballer in the released list but number three overall.

The most decorated Olympian, Michael Phelps, leads, followed by 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams.

Source: Legit.ng