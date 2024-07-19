“Relieve Us of All Difficulties,”: Ahmed Musa Says in Special Friday Prayers
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa shared a special message with Muslim faithful on another Friday when people of the religion observe special prayers.
Musa is a devout Muslim who has in the past shared messages to mark special celebrations, including the holy month of Ramadan, during which he makes philanthropic giving.
The former Kano Pillars winger has not played internationally since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, when Nigeria reached the final but lost to host Ivory Coast.
Musa sends Friday message to Muslim fans
The governor, as he is fondly referred to, uploaded photos of himself on his Instagram page as he prepared to observe the special Jummah prayers in his residence in Jos, Nigeria.
“May Allah ease our conditions and relieve us of all difficulties. These are my prayers for you and your family. Juma’at Mubarak,” he wrote.
Musa has been at the centre of religious controversies. According to Afrik-Foot, he was cyberbullied in 2023 by Muslims after sharing a Christmas message on his platforms.
The former Leicester City forward has been attacked numerous times for leading or singing along to Christian songs on the Super Eagles team bus.
Though he was born to a Muslim and northern father, his late mother, Sarah Moses, was a Christian from Edo state and raised him and his siblings when his father passed away years ago.
His upbringing gives him a multicultural and religious background, helping him to appreciate diversity.
Musa speaks on Super Eagles' future
Legit.ng reported on Musa’s comments on his future with the national team, having not earned a call-up to the squad since his involvement at the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast.
The captain assumed leadership duties during the tournament even though he did not play, ceding on-pitch captainship to William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com