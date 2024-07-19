“Relieve Us of All Difficulties,”: Ahmed Musa Says in Special Friday Prayers

Super Eagles captain and forward Ahmed Musa has sent a special Friday message to the Muslim faithful

Musa, a devout Muslim, shared photos of himself on his social media pages with prayer captions

He generated controversies in the past by joining teammates to sing Christian songs on the team bus

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa shared a special message with Muslim faithful on another Friday when people of the religion observe special prayers.

Musa is a devout Muslim who has in the past shared messages to mark special celebrations, including the holy month of Ramadan, during which he makes philanthropic giving.

Ahmed Musa at the press conference ahead of AFCON 2023 final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

The former Kano Pillars winger has not played internationally since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, when Nigeria reached the final but lost to host Ivory Coast.

Musa sends Friday message to Muslim fans

The governor, as he is fondly referred to, uploaded photos of himself on his Instagram page as he prepared to observe the special Jummah prayers in his residence in Jos, Nigeria.

“May Allah ease our conditions and relieve us of all difficulties. These are my prayers for you and your family. Juma’at Mubarak,” he wrote.

Musa has been at the centre of religious controversies. According to Afrik-Foot, he was cyberbullied in 2023 by Muslims after sharing a Christmas message on his platforms.

The former Leicester City forward has been attacked numerous times for leading or singing along to Christian songs on the Super Eagles team bus.

Though he was born to a Muslim and northern father, his late mother, Sarah Moses, was a Christian from Edo state and raised him and his siblings when his father passed away years ago.

His upbringing gives him a multicultural and religious background, helping him to appreciate diversity.

