Dricus Du Plessis Trolls Israel Adesanya After Crying at UFC 305 Press Conference
- Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya will face off at the highly anticipated UFC 305 in an all-African affair
- The Nigerian fighter burst into tears during an emotional press conference ahead of the fight in New Zealand
- The South African took to social media to troll the Last Stylebender for crying at the presser
Israel Adesanya will have a long day on social media today after he was seen in tears at the press conference ahead of his title fight against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305.
The two Africans will clash in a title fight in the middleweight division on Saturday evening, and things got personal between them during the press conference.
Du Plessis trains and fights out of South Africa while Adesanya, despite being born in Nigeria, relocated to New Zealand as a child, which made his opponent taunt him that he grew up rich and asked if he would come to the fight with his servants.
The statement stuck an emotional chord in the Nigerian and brought tears to his eyes as seen in a video shared by MMA Fighting.
“He touched a subject there because I do this for my family. I do this for my people I love, and I’ll fight for you forever, I swear to God,” he said with tears in his face.
However, he picked himself up as a man and told his opponent that even with tears on his face, he would take him down before storming out of the press room.
He returned later for the traditional stare-down, which surprisingly did not descend into chaos.
Du Plessis trolls Adesanya
Du Plessis began the social media banter immediately after the press conference and had been throwing hooks at Adesanya on X.
"Come on guys stop crying at the press conferences it’s not that serious,” he wrote on X.
He went further with a close-up image of his opponent, which he captioned, “I win the screenshot game.”
Du Plessis sends message to Adesanya
Legit.ng reported that Du Plessis sent a message to Adesanya on his Instagram page ahead of their highly anticipated middleweight title fight at UFC 305.
The fight is for bragging rights, and if Du Plessis wins, UFC president Dana White promises that an event will be hosted in his home country of South Africa.
